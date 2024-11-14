Unbeaten Chiefs travel to face Bills in matchup of AFC division leaders

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 9-0 start in traveling to play the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs could match a team record for best start to a season, while the Bills haven’t won nine of their first 11 since 1992. Kansas City has won 15 straight overall going back to last season to mark the NFL’s longest streak since the Packers won 19 in a row in 2010-11. The outing is the eighth between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Mahomes has a 4-3 edge, including a 3-0 record in playoff meetings.

