Unbeaten, 12th-ranked Texas women rout South Florida 76-44 to win Paradise Jam Reef Division title

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Taylor Jones and Rori Harmon scored 15 points apiece as unbeaten and 12th-ranked Texas routed South Florida 76-44 to win a Paradise Jam championship game. Texas (7-0) held South Florida to single digits in the first three quarters to win the Reef Division after also beating Arizona State 84-42 and posting a 62-point win against High Point in earlier tournament games. Freshman Vittoria Blasigh and reserve Romi Levy each scored 10 points for USF (5-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.