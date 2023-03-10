Unal converts 2 penalties, 10-man Getafe draws at Cadiz 2-2

MADRID (AP) — Enes Unal has scored his second penalty on the final kick of the match to snatch 10-man Getafe a 2-2 draw at Cadiz in the Spanish league. Cadiz was eyeing a win until a final long ball by the undermanned Getafe ended up landing on the arm of Cadiz defender Luis Espino. After a video review, the referee sent Unal to the spot where he converted to split the points. The Turkish striker has achieved back-to-back braces and 12 goals in the league this season. Cadiz and Getafe were left in 15th and 16th place, respectively, as both fight to avoid relegation.

