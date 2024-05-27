Unai Emery signs new contract at Aston Villa until 2029

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Unai Emery has signed a new contract with Aston Villa that keeps him at the Premier League club until 2029. Emery took charge in October 2022 with Villa just three points above the relegation zone. This season he guided the club to a fourth-place finish and qualification for the Champions League. Emery says he is “really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

