Unable to get on a WNBA roster, ex-LSU star Alexis Morris signs with Globetrotters, plays overseas

NEW YORK (AP) — Former LSU star Alexis Morris knows firsthand how hard it is to make a WNBA team. A few weeks after helping the Tigers win the national title in 2023, she was drafted in the second round by the Connecticut Sun. But she got cut before the season started. Morris hasn’t stopped playing basketball, though. She spent time overseas before signing with the Harlem Globetrotters in February. Known as “The Show” with the Globetrotters, Morris became the seventh female player for the organization in its 98-year history. She got the nickname from an AAU coach when she was 12 and it stuck.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.