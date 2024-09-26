Unable to defend their NBA title, Nuggets duo Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic ready to lead new quest

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were unable to defend their NBA crown. It didn’t sit well with them. They’re eager to scale that NBA mountaintop again but with a different look. Gone are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson. Brought in are Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric. Of course, there are the mainstays in Nikola Jokic, now a three-time NBA MVP, and Jamal Murray, who’s fresh off signing a four-year, $208 million max contract extension. The Nuggets are coming off a season in which they tied the franchise’s NBA record for wins, only to be eliminated in the second-round of the playoffs by Minnesota in seven games.

