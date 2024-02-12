Umpires Jeff Nelson, Ed Hickox retire, are replaced on big league staff by Ryan Wills, Clint Vondrak

By The Associated Press
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, right, is restrained by umpire Jeff Nelson (45) while talking to C.B. Bucknor (54) during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 21, 2022, in Phoenix. Jeff Nelson and Ed Hickox are retiring as umpires and were replaced Monday on the major league staff by Ryan Wills and Clint Vondrak. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Nelson and Ed Hickox are retiring as umpires and have been replaced on the major league staff by Ryan Wills and Clint Vondrak. The 58-year-old Nelson made his big league debut in 1997 and was added to the National League staff two years later. The 61-year-old Hickox umpired for 19 big league seasons. Wills and Vondrak have been fill-in big league umpires since 2020. Chris Guccione was promoted to a crew chief, filling the vacancy created by Nelson’s retirement.

