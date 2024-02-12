Umpires Jeff Nelson, Ed Hickox retire, are replaced on big league staff by Ryan Wills, Clint Vondrak

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Nelson and Ed Hickox are retiring as umpires and have been replaced on the major league staff by Ryan Wills and Clint Vondrak. The 58-year-old Nelson made his big league debut in 1997 and was added to the National League staff two years later. The 61-year-old Hickox umpired for 19 big league seasons. Wills and Vondrak have been fill-in big league umpires since 2020. Chris Guccione was promoted to a crew chief, filling the vacancy created by Nelson’s retirement.

