Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw Wednesday during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was between the mound and second base when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover’s hat off and he was on the ground for several seconds.

Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland’s trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues a call with umpires during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Wednesday April 12, 2023. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.