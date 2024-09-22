Umpire Larry Vanover is retiring after more than 30 years in the majors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Umpire Larry Vanover is retiring after more than 30 years on the major league staff. Vanover’s wife and son took out the lineup card to the pregame meeting at the plate before Sunday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. The 69-year-old Vanover was honored with a message on the scoreboard during the first inning and received an ovation from the fans. He joined the big league staff in 1993. His 2014 regular season concluded with home-plate duties in Derek Jeter’s final game.

