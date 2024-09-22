Umpire Larry Vanover is retiring after big league career that started in 1991

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Umpire Larry Vanover plans to retire, ending a big league career that started in 1991. Vanover’s wife and son took out the lineup card to the pregame meeting at the plate before Sunday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. The Kentucky-born Vanover, 69, was honored with a message on the scoreboard during the first inning and received an ovation from the fans. His crew is not scheduled to work during the final week of the regular season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.