Umpire Jim Wolf pulled for precautionary reasons after taking foul ball off facemask

SEATTLE (AP) — Umpire Jim Wolf was pulled for precautionary reasons during the fifth inning between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners after taking a foul ball off his facemask. Wolf was checked by the rest of his umpire crew and a member of the Mariners athletic training staff between the top and bottom of the fifth inning. Wolf was hit by the foul ball in the top half of the inning. After discussion, first base umpire Ryan Blakney went into the clubhouse to put on protective gear and Wolf left the field. The game continued after a delay of about 10 minutes with just three umpires

