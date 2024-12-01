Umpire Carl Paganelli carted off the field with leg injury in Bucs-Panthers game; will not return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Umpire Carl Paganelli will not return to the Tampa Bay-Carolina game after injuring his leg 45 seconds into the first quarter. After the Panthers went three and out on the first series, Paganelli — an official since 1999 — bumped into a Tampa Bay player as he tried to a catch a ball that was being thrown in from the sideline. He immediately went down. He did not get up and appeared to be holding his lower leg. There were six officials on the field, instead of the normal seven.

