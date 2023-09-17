Umpire Baker leaves Blue Jays-Red Sox game after being struck by multiple foul tips

TORONTO (AP) — Plate umpire Jordan Baker left a Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game after eight innings because of the impact of being struck by multiple foul tips and entered Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol. The 41-year-old Baker, a member of MLB’s staff since 2014, will miss Sunday’s series finale at a minimum, according to the commissioner’s office. Baker needed attention from Toronto’s athletic trainer after he was hit on the left shoulder during Justin Turner’s at-bat in the fourth. Baker left the field between the top and bottom of the inning to receive further treatment.

