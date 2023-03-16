UMBC’s legacy: No. 1 can mean one-and-done in March Madness

Watch out, No. 1 seeds. Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulling off the biggest upset in college basketball history, knocking off the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s top seed in Virginia. No. 16 seeds were 0-135 against 1 seeds before UMBC’s iconic 75-54. win. And it hasn’t been repeated since. On Thursday, three more No. 1 seeds in Alabama, Kansas and Houston take the court hoping to avoid the embarrassment that the Cavaliers endured five years ago at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, while their respective opponents Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Howard and Northern Kentucky look to pull off upsets.
FILE - UMBC players celebrate their 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., March 16, 2018. Five years ago Thursday a tiny school few had ever heard of — and virtually no one gave an ounce of a chance to win — pulled off the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history as University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off the tournament’s top overall seed, elevating March Madness to a whole new level. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chuck Burton
FILE - Virginia's Ty Jerome, Devon Hall, Nigel Johnson and Mamadi Diakite, from left, watch as a UMBC player shoots free throws during the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., March 16, 2018. Five years ago Thursday a tiny school few had ever heard of — and virtually no one gave an ounce of a chance to win — pulled off the biggest upset in tournament history as University of Maryland-Baltimore County knocked off the tournament’s top overall seed, elevating March Madness to a whole new level. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerry Broome