UMBC’s legacy: No. 1 can mean one-and-done in March Madness

Watch out, No. 1 seeds. Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulling off the biggest upset in college basketball history, knocking off the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s top seed in Virginia. No. 16 seeds were 0-135 against 1 seeds before UMBC’s iconic 75-54. win. And it hasn’t been repeated since. On Thursday, three more No. 1 seeds in Alabama, Kansas and Houston take the court hoping to avoid the embarrassment that the Cavaliers endured five years ago at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, while their respective opponents Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Howard and Northern Kentucky look to pull off upsets.

