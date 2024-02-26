UMass will join Mid-American Conference as a full sports member in 2025, MAC commissioner says

CLEVELAND (AP) — UMass will join the Mid-American Conference as a full member starting in the 2025-26 academic year. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher confirmed that the conference’s council of presidents voted Monday to admit UMass. The league will make a formal announcement on Thursday and there will be a news conference on the school’s campus next week. Steinbrecher did not offer any other details of the agreement but said he’s looking “forward to the relationship.” The Minutemen currently are an independent in football and compete in the Atlantic 10 in most other sports. The Minutemen were football-only members of the MAC from 2012-15.

