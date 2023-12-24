UMass rolls past Old Dominion 87-65 for 5th place at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 28 points and Massachusetts breezed to an 87-65 victory over Old Dominion in the fifth-place game at the Diamond Head Classic. Cohen made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Minutemen (8-3). Matt Cross contributed 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jayden Ndjigue and Keon Thompson both scored nine and combined for nine rebounds. Tyrone Williams totaled 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead the Monarchs (4-8).

