UMass fires football coach Don Brown after he goes 6-28 in 3 seasons

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts coach Don Brown has been fired and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery will serve as interim coach starting this week when the Minutemen play at Georgia. The Minutemen are 2-8 with their only wins against non-Football Bowl Subdivision opponents and 6-28 in three seasons under Brown. This was Brown’s third stint at UMass. He was defensive coordinator in 1998-99. As head coach from 2004-08, the Minutemen were 43-19 and reached the Football Championship Subdivision championship game in 2006. UMass is playing its final season as an independent and will join the Mid-American Conference in July.

