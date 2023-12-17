UMass blows 18-point lead before Minutemen beat West Virginia 87-79

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 19 points and Robert Davis Jr. hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to help Massachusetts beat West Virginia 87-79 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. West Virginia’s Akok Akok threw down a dunk to make it 62-all with 6:34 to go but Cohen answered with a layup 14 seconds later and UMass led the rest of the way. The Minutemen made 15 of 18 from the free-throw line in the final 3 minutes to seal it. Kerr Kriisa and Quinn Slazinski scored 20 points apiece for West Virginia and Noah Farrakhan added 15.

