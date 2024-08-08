Ulugbek Rashitov secures back-to-back Olympic gold medals in taekwondo

PARIS (AP) — Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan has won back-to-back Olympic taekwondo gold medals in the 68-kilogram division. Rashitov won his four bouts without losing a single round at the Paris Games. He wrapped up the title with a victory over Kareem Zaid of Jordan, who reached the final in his Olympic debut. Rashitov opened up the fight with a beautiful turning kick to Zaid’s head and was then in total control.

