Ulsan beats Yokohama 1-0 in first leg of Asian Champions League semifinals

Lee Dong-gyeong’s first-half goal has given South Korean club Ulsan HD a 1-0 win over Japan’s Yokohama F.Marinos in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semifinal. The win not only gives Ulsan the edge going into the second leg in Japan next Wednesday but also sends it to the inaugural 32-team Club World Cup in the United States next year as one of Asia’s four teams at the lucrative monthlong tournament. Lee scored in the 19th minute from just inside the area, and the host came close to adding to its lead as Joo Min-kyu hit the post twice.

