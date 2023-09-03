ULM scores two late touchdowns to rally past Army 17-13 in season opener

MONROE, La. (AP) — Hunter Smith raced 62 yards for a touchdown, backup quarterback Hunter Herring threw the go-ahead touchdown pass — both late in the fourth quarter — and UL Monroe defeated Army 17-13 in a season opener. Smith’s long touchdown run got ULM within 13-10 with 5:43 remaining, then Car’lin Vigers recovered a fumble near midfield to set up the Warhawks for the go-ahead score — a 9-yard pass from Herring to Tyrone Howell with 2:48 left. Army’s next possession ended with an interception and, although the Black Knights blocked a ULM field goal attempt, they were unable to mount a drive in the final 29 seconds.

