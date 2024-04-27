Uli Hoeneß and Thomas Tuchel expose divisions at Bayern Munich before Real Madrid clash

BERLIN (AP) — If Bayern Munich wanted to present a united front before it hosts Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, it has failed. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says his honor as coach has been insulted by club powerbroker Uli Hoeneß. Hoeneß suggested on Friday that Tuchel was not capable of helping young players develop. Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season after both club and coach agreed in February to end their collaboration after a run of three games without a win. Tuchel could yet lead the club to Champions League glory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.