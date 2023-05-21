Úlfarsson’s late goal helps Dynamo earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored late in the second half to help the Houston Dynamo earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas. Úlfarsson took a pass from Héctor Herrera in the 85th minute and found the net for the first time this season to earn the Dynamo (4-5-3) a point on the road. Úlfarsson’s goal was just the second conceded by Dallas (6-3-4) in its last 11 home matches. Dallas has not allowed multiple goals in its last 17 matches at home. Jáder Obrian scored his first goal of the season — unassisted in the 53rd minute — to put Dallas up 1-0.

