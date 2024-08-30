UL Monroe finishes strong to defeat Jackson State 30-14 in opener

MONROE, La. (AP) — Freshman Ahmad Hardy ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, UL Monroe scored the game’s final 16 points and the Warhawks defeated FCS-member Jackson State 30-14 in a season opener. The game marked the ULM debut of Bryant Vincent as coach. The Warhawks went ahead 14-7 in the final minute of the second quarter when Hardy scored on a 1-yard run. Jackson State tied it at 14 on a 3-yard run by Jacobian Morgan early in the third quarter but the Warhawks finished the game with a 22-yard touchdown run by James Jones, a field goal, and a 28-yard TD pass from Aidan Armenta to Javon Cambell.

