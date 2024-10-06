UL Monroe confounds James Madison in 21-19 win in first meeting between the squads

MONROE, La. (AP) — Aidan Armenta threw for 147 yards and a touchdown and Ahmad Hardy ran for 82 yards and a score and UL Monroe held on to beat James Madison 21-19. UL Monroe’s defense held James Madison to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Dukes were coming off a 63-7 win over Ball State on Sept. 28 and 70-50 over North Carolina on Sept. 21. James Madison led 10-0 after the first quarter before the Warhawks scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and led for the remainder. UL Monroe’s defense closed it out forcing James Madison to turn it over on downs on their last two possessions. The Dukes’ last 13 plays generated just 30 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.