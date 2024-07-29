Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan wins her country’s first medal of the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — A handshake could have cost Olga Kharlan her place at the Olympics. Instead, she won Ukraine’s first medal of the Paris Games to give a country at war something to celebrate.

Kharlan overturned a six-point deficit to beat South Korea’s Choi Sebin 15-14 for the women’s saber fencing bronze medal Monday in a comeback that energized the crowd.

She counted to five on a hand decorated with nail varnish in Ukrainian yellow and blue, a five-time Olympian winning her fifth career medal.

Kharlan’s latest medal is nothing like the others.

“I brought a medal to my country, and it’s the first one, and it’s going to be a good start for all our athletes who are here because it’s really tough to compete when in your country is a war,” she said. “Every medal, it’s like gold. I don’t care (that) it’s bronze. It’s gold.”

Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates with her coach after winning the women's individual Sabre bronze final match against South Korea's Choi Sebin during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini

Kharlan was disqualified from last year’s world championships — a key Olympic qualifier — for refusing to shake the hand of a Russian opponent after winning their bout.

It was an incident that highlighted the tension over whether to allow Russian athletes to keep competing following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Amid a mounting backlash, the International Olympic Committee stepped in to hand Kharlan a “unique exception” — a guaranteed spot at the Games. Fencing’s governing body rescinded a two-month ban it had imposed along with the disqualification and made handshakes optional soon after.

“I can say that I wouldn’t change anything,” Kharlan said about whether she had thought her Olympic dream was over. “What I went through, it represents my country, what it goes through, and I wouldn’t change anything. This is my story.”

Loud crowd gets a gold

The vocal — even rowdy — French crowd has been a revelation in the usually genteel world of fencing.

The vast and spectacular Grand Palais echoed to cheers, boos and the French national anthem over the first three days of Olympic fencing. Sometimes the crowd stomps until the tall metal stands rattle.

What they hadn’t seen until Monday was a French gold.

They got it as two French fencers, Sara Balzer and Manon Apithy-Brunet, advanced to face each other in the women’s saber final. Apithy-Brunet won her third Olympic medal and first gold 15-12 in a celebration of French fencing as every touch for either fencer was greeted with cheers and warm applause.

Until then, French fencers had contested two finals and lost both, with Auriane Mallo-Breton second in women’s epee Saturday and Yannick Borel the runner-up in men’s epee a day later.

Gold for Hong Kong, historic bronze for U.S.

Hong Kong had won just two Olympic gold medals before the Paris Games began. It has doubled that tally inside of three days, thanks to its fencers.

Cheung Ka Long beat Italy’s Filippo Macchi 15-14 in a dramatic final with three stoppages on 14-14 for video reviews before Cheung was finally awarded the point he needed to defend the gold medal he won in Tokyo three years ago.

It was the second gold medal in Paris for Hong Kong after Vivian Kong Man Wai won the women’s epee Saturday.

American fencer Nick Itkin won the bronze bout 15-12 against Kazuki Iimura to add that medal to the team bronze he won in Tokyo. “It’s a blur. It’s so fast, but it’s a moment of relief,” he said.

After Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs won gold and silver in women’s foil Sunday, Itkin’s medal made it the first time that the U.S. has won individual medals in men’s and women’s fencing events at the same Olympics.

