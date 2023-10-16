Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk parts ways with coach Patrick van Leeuwen after 3 months

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk says that Dutch coach Patrick van Leeuwen’s contract has been terminated after just three months in charge. Van Leeuwen was appointed in July on a two-year contract and leaves after overseeing just 12 games. Shakhtar didn’t give a reason for his departure or name a successor. Shakhtar is third in the Ukrainian league after losing its last domestic game 2-1 to Vorskla Poltava on Sept. 30. Van Leeuwen’s last game in charge was a 3-2 win over Royal Antwerp on Oct. 4 which left Shakhtar third in its Champions League group behind Barcelona and Porto.

