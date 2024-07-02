Ukrainian champ Shakhtar Donetsk to host Champions League games in Germany at Schalke’s stadium

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk will play its “home” Champions League games at German club Schalke’s stadium next season. Shakhtar will play its four home games in the new-look league stage at the 62,000-capacity Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Schalke says the agreement also covers any further knockout games. The stadium held four games at Euro 2024 including England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday. The stadium held four games at Euro 2024 including England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

