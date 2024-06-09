Ukraine’s Mahuchikh defends high jump title at Euros. She’s a favorite for the Paris Olympics

ROME (AP) — Yaroslava Mahuchikh met expectations by following up her high jump world title with a second consecutive European Championship gold. And she was joined on the podium this time by her Ukrainian teammate Iryna Gerashchenko. Mahuchikh cleared 2.01 meters on her second attempt. The silver medal went to 18-year-old Angelina Topic of Serbia at 1.95 and Geraschenko took bronze at 1.95. The only big thing missing for Mahuchikh after claiming bronze at the Tokyo Games is an Olympic gold. And she’ll get her chance to chase the biggest honor in the sport when the Paris Games open in less than 50 days.

