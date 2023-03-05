Ukraine’s Kostyuk beats Russia’s Gracheva for 1st WTA title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marta Kostyuk has won her first career WTA title at age 20 by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the ATX Open final. Kostyuk dedicated the victory on Sunday to her home country of Ukraine. The eighth-seeded Kostyuk and the unseeded Gracheva, a 22-year-old Russian, were both participating in a tour-level title match for the first time. They did not meet at the net for the traditional post-match handshake. Kostyuk has said she will not do so after facing any opponents from Russia, which began its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, or Belarus, which helped launch the attack.

