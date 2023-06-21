Ukraine’s Dnipro-1 to play Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifying

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian league runner-up Dnipro-1 has been drawn to face Greek club Panathinaikos in the second qualifying round for the Champions League. Dnipro-1 is hoping to join Shakhtar Donetsk in the competition’s group stage. Dnipro-1 will play the first leg at “home” in neighboring Slovakia. Ukraine national and club teams cannot host international games in their own country for security reasons during the invasion by Russia. Dinamo Zagreb was the highest-ranked team in UEFA’s draw conducted Wednesday. The Croatian champion will play at home first against Astana or Dinamo Tbilisi.

