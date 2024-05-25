Ukraine striker Dovbyk set to finish Spanish league as the top scorer

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk is set to finish the Spanish league as its top scorer after his main challenger fell one goal short of his mark. Dovbyk leads the league in the final round with 24 goals. Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth has 23 and had chance to equal Dovbyk during his team’s final game when it visited Osasuna on Saturday. But the Norway striker appeared to suffer a leg injury early and had to be substituted without scoring. The game ended 1-1.

