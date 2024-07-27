Ukraine shows off culture to Olympics fans and looks for wartime support with clubhouse

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris — its first during any Games — that will bring concerts from the country’s most beloved artists and a tasting of traditional cuisine in a bid to promote local culture and raise awareness about the war with Russia.

The house was dubbed Volia Space, after “a unique Ukrainian word that means both will and freedom at once,” according to a description on the official site. That slogan reflects Ukraine’s existential fight against slowly advancing Russian troops in the east.

About 100 members of the public were invited to the official opening, shouting “Viva la France” and “Glory to Ukraine” in a show of support.

Ukraine’s sports minister, Matvii Bidnyi, called the facility “the headquarters of Ukraine in Paris during the Olympic Games” as many Ukrainian and foreign officials are expected to participate in public talks and give statements.

Fans also can come hungry: The traditional Ukrainian soup borsch, declared an “intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO, will be served. The house is one of 15 festive national team clubhouses in Parc de la Villette, amounting to a mini-World’s Fair on the edge of Paris.

Vadym Guttsait, Ukrainian Olympic Head, and French Minister of Sport, Amelie Oudea-Castera, stand up as the national anthem of Ukraine is played during the opening of Ukraine House at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hanna Arhirova

The opening of Ukraine’s house started with its national anthem and a minute of silence for its fallen soldiers, a tradition for opening events widely spread in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials thanked French government.

“We are going to celebrate your culture that someone is trying to destroy,” said France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, referring to Russia. “Here you will be safe, you will be happy and celebrated.”

She also used the occasion to vow support for Ukraine and its athletes.

“I ask you not to forget about Ukraine,” Bidnyi said. “This unprovoked war brings loses and death every day.”

Besides concerts and other events, the house will screen documentaries aimed at helping global audiences resonate with Ukraine’s experience enduring the yearslong war, including the Oscar-winning “ 20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”

Ukrainian Olympic head Vadym Guttsait recalled how in early days of the war, which began in February 2022, sports officials didn’t know whether Ukraine would have an opportunity to participate.

“Yesterday the whole world saw the Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian team, our athletes,” he said, referring to Friday’s opening ceremony. “We reminded the world once again that we have survived.”

