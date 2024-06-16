Ukraine keen to show its spirit at Euro 2024 with added motivation to advance

MUNICH (AP) — Three years ago Ukraine reached the quarterfinals of the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 in the country’s most successful European Championship to date. But a lot has changed since then. The war against the Russian invasion has been going on for two years and has been a constant and uniting force for this Ukraine squad. Ukraine kicks off its Euro 2024 campaign against Romania in Munich on Monday with extra motivation. Coach Serhiy Rebrov has also called on his players to show the country’s spirit.

