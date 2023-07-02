Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer

By The Associated Press
Ukraine's Georgiy Sudakov celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship soccer match between Spain and Ukraine at the Giulesti stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreea Alexandru]

PARIS (AP) — Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game at the Under-21 European Championship. Ukraine joined them in the Olympics later Sunday after winning the last quarterfinal 3-1 against France. Israel and Spain had advanced to the  U21 Euros semifinals on Saturday. The tournament will send three teams to the Olympics. England advanced to the semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Sunday but is ineligible to represent Britain in men’s Olympic soccer.

