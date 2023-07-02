Ukraine, Israel and Spain qualify for Paris Olympics in men’s soccer

PARIS (AP) — Israel and Spain have qualified for the men’s soccer tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics because England won their quarterfinals game at the Under-21 European Championship. Ukraine joined them in the Olympics later Sunday after winning the last quarterfinal 3-1 against France. Israel and Spain had advanced to the U21 Euros semifinals on Saturday. The tournament will send three teams to the Olympics. England advanced to the semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Sunday but is ineligible to represent Britain in men’s Olympic soccer.

