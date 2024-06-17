Ukraine display destroyed stadium stand in Munich in reminder of war ahead of Euro 2024 opener

MUNICH (AP) — The Ukraninian soccer federation has unveiled an installation in Munich of a stadium stand destroyed in the war back home to highlight the ongoing conflict ahead of the team’s first match at the European Championship. Parts of a stand from Kharkiv’s Sonyachny stadium that was built for Euro 2012 — which Ukraine co-hosted — was displayed in a square in Munich ahead of the team’s opener against Romania. The stadium was destroyed by Russian troops in May 2022. Former Ukraine coach and player Andriy Shevchenko, who is the president of the country’s soccer federation, said: “We play today for the people who defend our lives and our country.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.