Ukraine bars national sports teams from events with Russians

By The Associated Press
Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Christophe Bott]

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government has barred its national sports teams from competing at international events which also include athletes from Russia and Belarus. The decree published by the Ministry of Youth and Sports follows opposition from Ukraine to efforts by the International Olympic Committee to reintegrate Russian and Belarusian competitors into events as neutrals without national symbols. It could potentially herald a broad boycott of competitions including upcoming Olympic qualifiers. It was not immediately clear how it might affect the men’s and women’s tennis tours or qualifying for next year’s European Championship in men’s soccer.

