Ukraine back on track after defeating Slovakia 2-1 for a comeback win at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Roman Yaremchuk scored as Ukraine came back from a goal down to beat Slovakia 2-1 and strengthen its hopes of reaching the Euro 2024 knockout stages. Slovakia took the lead in the 17th minute with a header from Ivan Schranz. Oleksandr Zinchenko crossed low for Shaparenko to score Ukraine’s first goal of the tournament in the 54th. Yaremchuk then met a long ball from Shaparenko to beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 80th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.