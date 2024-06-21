Ukraine back on track after comeback win over Slovakia at Euro 2024

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Roman Yaremchuk has scored for Ukraine to clinch a 2-1 win over Slovakia in Duesseldorf and restore its hopes of reaching the European Championship knockout stages. Slovakia took the lead in the 17th minute with a header from Ivan Schranz. Oleksandr Zinchenko crossed low for Mykola Shaparenko to score Ukraine’s first goal of the tournament in the 54th. Yaremchuk then met a long ball from Shaparenko to beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 80th. To advance, Ukraine likely needs at least a draw against Belgium on Wednesday. Slovakia, after its surprising win over Belgium, faces Romania next.

