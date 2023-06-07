Ukraine appoints former Tottenham striker Serhiy Rebrov as national soccer team coach

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has appointed former Tottenham striker Serhiy Rebrov as coach of the men’s national soccer team as it aims to qualify for next year’s European Championship despite being unable to play at home because of the Russian invasion. Rebrov signed a three-year contract. He is the first permanent coach since Oleksandr Petrakov left in January and joined Armenia. Ukraine missed out on qualifying for last year’s World Cup under Petrakov. Ruslan Rotan had been in interim charge for the 2-0 loss to England in March.

