Ukraine and the US will play a Davis Cup qualifier in Lithuania because of the war with Russia

LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s Davis Cup qualifying matches against the United States will be played in Lithuania on Feb. 1-2 because of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The other matches in this round of the men’s team tennis competition are scheduled for Feb. 2-3 or Feb. 3-4. The latter dates include Lithuania hosting Georgia on indoor hard courts at the same arena in Vilnius as U.S.-Ukraine. Ukraine was supposed to host the U.S. team for the best-of-five-match series, but fighting continues in the war that began when Russia invaded in February 2022. U.S. captain Bob Bryan announced Friday that his roster will include Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda, Christopher Eubanks, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.