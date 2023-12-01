UK police probe ticket problem that sparked violence and arrests of Polish fans at Aston Villa game

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — English police have 46 supporters of Legia Warsaw in custody after “90 minutes of sustained violence” when 1,000 Polish fans arrived to Villa Park but weren’t given their tickets to the game against Aston Villa. West Midlands Police say their investigation will include determining why the tickets weren’t distributed but that they’ll pursue charges against those arrested after four officers were injured. Villa won the Europa Conference League game 2-1. The away fans section of the stadium was empty. Police described “enormous hostility” among the estimated 1,000 away fans some of whom started fires and threw flares. Police did not indicate that their officers’ injuries were serious.

