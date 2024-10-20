UK Olympic cycling hero Chris Hoy reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Chris Hoy, who won six gold medals while competing for Great Britain at four Olympic Games, has revealed that he is suffering from terminal prostate cancer. Hoy, 48, made the announcement in an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper that precedes the publication of his memoir next month. The retired track cyclist had previously said he was undergoing cancer treatment without discussing details of his diagnosis.

