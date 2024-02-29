UK government to tighten regulation of soccer owners but won’t rule out more state-backed buyouts

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. government minister says plans to tighten regulation of English soccer club owners will not rule out more state-backed takeovers. The government’s Football Governance Bill will give an independent regulator powers to safeguard the future of clubs and ensure their financial sustainability. It includes strengthened tests over who can run or own clubs. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says the government does not plan to block state-backed investment. Newcastle was taken over by the Saudi rulers in 2021. Manchester City is owned by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

