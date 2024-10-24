UK government proposes more powers for soccer regulator to combat rogue owners and a Super League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The U.K. government is introducing strengthened powers for a proposed soccer regulator to tackle “rogue owners and directors” and prevent a repeat attempt to form a breakaway “super league.” An updated Football Governance Bill was introduced to the House of Lords on Thursday. It will “explicitly require clubs to provide effective engagement” with their supporters on changes to ticket prices or plans to relocate stadium. The bill is intended to ensure the financial stability of elite men’s soccer in England to avoid community and cultural assets folding, as was seen in recent collapses of lower league clubs Bury and Macclesfield.

