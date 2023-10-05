Uihlein, Soderberg and Arnaus share lead at Dunhill Links Championship as Ryder Cup winners return

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Peter Uihlein, Sebastian Soderberg and Adri Arnaus have shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead at the Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament is played over three of Scotland’s best courses — at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns — across the first three rounds before the final round is held back at the Old Course. Six of the best nine scores in the first round came at St. Andrews. They included the rounds of Uihlein and Soderberg that featured fast starts in good conditions. Arnaus played at Carnoustie. Three of Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre, had solid starts.

