Uiaglelei returns to Notre Dame as starter for No. 5 Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is sticking with starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. After getting benched in a victory over Syracuse, Swinney put to rest any doubt about Uiagalelei keeping the job. The fifth-ranked Tigers are undefeated again and chasing their seventh playoff appearance in eight years. Uiagalelei threw for a career-high 439 yards and two touchdowns in a double-overtime loss as a freshman at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have won five of their last six games.

