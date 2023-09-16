Uiagalelei, No. 16 Oregon State’s defense, lead way over San Diego State 26-9

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, and 16th-ranked Oregon State’s defense had six sacks in a 26-9 win over San Diego State on Saturday. In his third game as the Beavers’ starting quarterback after transferring from Clemson, Uiagalelei completed 14 of 30 passes and had two interceptions. Damien Martinez anchored Oregon State’s running game with 102 yards. The Beavers (3-0) kept the Aztecs out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

