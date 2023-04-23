Uhre’s hat trick leads Union to 4-2 victory over Toronto

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC. Lukas MacNaughton’s own-goal gave Philadelphia (3-4-2) a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match. Uhre followed with a goal four minutes later to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The Union made it 3-0 at halftime when Uhre again found the net — in the 43rd minute. Lorenzo Insigne scored unassisted for Toronto (1-2-6) in the 66th minute. Richie Laryea capped the scoring with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

