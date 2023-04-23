Uhre’s hat trick leads Union to 4-2 victory over Toronto

By The Associated Press
Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson (1) shouts in protest after Philadelphia Union forward Mikael Uhre scored during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurence Kesterson]

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 4-2 victory over Toronto FC. Lukas MacNaughton’s own-goal gave Philadelphia (3-4-2) a 1-0 lead 16 minutes into the match. Uhre followed with a goal four minutes later to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. The Union made it 3-0 at halftime when Uhre again found the net — in the 43rd minute. Lorenzo Insigne scored unassisted for Toronto (1-2-6) in the 66th minute. Richie Laryea capped the scoring with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

