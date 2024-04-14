Uhre, Wagner rally unbeaten Union to 2-2 draw with Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Mikael Uhre and defender Kai Wagner scored the final two goals of the second half and the Philadelphia Union pulled out a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United to remain the lone unbeaten team. Neither team scored until Daniel Ríos netted the first goal of his career to give Atlanta United (3-2-2) the lead in the 55th minute. Ríos, a 29-year-old rookie forward making his first start and second appearance, used Thiago Almada’s first assist of the season to score. Uhre scored for a third time this season to get the Union (4-0-3) on the scoreboard. Wagner followed with the equalizer in the 77th, using defender Nathan Harriel’s third career assist to score his first goal of the season and the sixth of his career.

